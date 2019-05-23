Couple jailed for 3 years in dowry harrasment case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Hyderabad: A local court at Malkajgiri sentenced a couple to undergo imprisonment for a period of three years in a dowry harassment and bigamy case here on Thursday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on them.

In 2016, M Padma lodged a complaint against her husband M Anjaiah alleging harassment. She said he was harassing her both mentally and physically for additional dowry. The intervention of local leaders and the elders from both sides did not work. Anjaiah later married B Adi Laxmi alias Anitha, a staff nurse instead and continued to harass Padma.

Based on a complaint lodged by Padma, the Kushaiguda police booked a case and filed a chargesheet in the court. The court found both Anjaiah and Adi Laxmi guilty and convicted them.

