Couple killed, children seriously injured after car hits auto in Nirmal

Nirmal: A man and his wife were killed when the autorickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a car at Kadthal village in Soan mandal on Thursday evening. Their six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries, while two persons travelling in the car sustained minor injuries.

Soan Inspector K Ravinder said the deceased were Jadav Ganesh (35), the autorickshaw driver and his wife Jadav Sunita (30), natives of Palsi Thanda in Kubheer mandal.

Ganesh and Sunita died on the spot when the speeding car coming down a steep incline rammed into their vehicle at Sagar Convention Hall on the outskirts of Kadthal village. The couple and their children were returning home from Nirmal. The children were rushed to a hospital in Nirmal, where their condition was stated to be critical.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Nirmal government hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered against the driver of the car. Investigation is in progress.

