Couple killed in car mishap on Hyderabad’s ORR

Published: 1:10 pm

Hyderabad: A couple died on the spot after the car they were traveling in lost control and hit a railing on the Outer Ring Road at Keesara here in the wee hours of Thursday. The victims, identified as Muthayya and Chittamma, both labourers, were on their way to work along with others when the mishap occurred.

Sources said when the car reached on the ORR, the tyre of the car burst suddenly due to which the driver lost control of the wheel after which the vehicle crashed into the railing on the roadside. The Keesara police is investigating.

