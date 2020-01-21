Couple killed in road accident in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Kamareddy: A couple was killed in a road accident at Kamareddy when a Mahindra Bolero vehicle hit the bike on which they were traveling, here on Tuesday. The couple were identified as Thilipia Chandu Singh (55) and Devat Kaur (50), from Mothe village of Lingampet mandal, who were returning after visiting a relative.

When they were returning the Mahindra Bolero vehicle hit their bike at Tekriyal village of Kamareddy mandal, killing them on the spot.

The Kamareddy police registered a case and sent the dead bodies to the Kamareddy hospital for postmortem.

