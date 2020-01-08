Couple sedates family, loots house in Kokapet

By | Published: 11:57 am

Hyderabad: A couple who got employed as servants at the house of a businessman escaped after looting the house at Kokapet.

According to the police, the couple who were reportedly from Nepal, got employed as domestic helps in the house of a businessman at Kokapet under Narsingi police station area on December 27.

On the night of January 3, the couple allegedly mixed sedatives in the food and served it to the family. When they fell unconscious, they stole property including jewellery and cash from the house and fled.

The businessman, who was not at home, called his family members over phone and got anxious when they did not take the calls. He informed his relative at Gachibowli who rushed to the house and found the family members in an unconscious state and shifted them to hospital.

Following a complaint the police registered a case and took up investigation. It is learnt the police have caught the offenders who were planning to flee to Nepal, though the arrests are yet to be announced.

