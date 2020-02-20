Couple thrash school kid in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A couple roughed up a school kid for allegedly beating their son in Sanathnagar on Wednesday. The couple Sandeep Singh and Pratima caught the child while going to school and assaulted him, even while he pleaded them not to do so. The incident was recorded in a surveillance camera nearby. Child Rights activists condemned the incident and approached the Sanathnagar police and lodged a complaint. The police are examining the facts in the complaint.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.