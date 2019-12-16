Course in smartphone film making at MANUU

By | Published: 12:38 am 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University is conducting a 10 day-Basic Course in Smartphone Film Making course in collaboration with the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune & Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT) from January 6 to 16, 2020. According to Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC, the last date for registration is December 16. For details and application form, log on to https://www.ftii.ac.in/announcement or http://www.manuu.ac.in/Eng-Php/index-english.php.

Ritesh Taksande, Director, Cinematographer, Film-Maker and Media Educator, who worked on many national and international film projects, will conduct the course, which consists of fundamental technology, theory, history, techniques and applications of film making & photography. It will also focus on understanding the creative eye behind the camera/ Smartphone and how to develop the skill of storytelling using Camera/ Smartphone. For queries, email to [email protected] (Prof. Sandeep Shahare, FTII Pune) or contact Omar Azmi, MANUU on 8587900804 or [email protected] (Only on weekdays between 10 am to 6 pm).

