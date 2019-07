Course notification at MANUU for new session out

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Directorate of Distance Education is offering admissions in M.A. (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Arabic & Islamic Studies), B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences and Physical Sciences), diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and certificate course (Proficiency in Urdu through English and Functional English for Urdu Speaker) for July 2019 session.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on website https://manuucoe.in/ddeonlineadmission19. The form has to be submitted online with registration fee of Rs 200. The last date for submission of online application is August 1. For further details, contact Ph: 040-23008463 or visit university website www.manuu.ac.in.

