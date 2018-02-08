Court appointed administrators crtitcise HCA office bearers

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: In a setback of sorts for Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the High Court appointed administrators have criticised the office bearers for ignoring them in the running of the administration of the association.

Justice (retd) Anil R Dave and Justice (retd) GV Seethapathy in a report submitted to the Court on January 28 said the G Vivekanand-led Apex Council had violated the court orders.

“In the order, dated 23rd March 2017, the Hon’ble High Court while appointing the Administrators observed this: ‘The Administrators to exercise overall control over the administration of the HCA and to manage its affairs’,” the Administrators said.

They further added that: “However, the present elected body of office bearers ever since they assumed office on 1st April 2017 have been managing and administering day-to-day affairs of HCA and taking decisions, administrative, financial and managerial, etc., on their own without prior approval by or subsequent ratification of the Administrators. The decisions/actions taken by the Administrators during their tenure as such, relating to HCA are duly covered by the proceedings issued by them from time-to-time and which are all filed before the Hon’ble Court along with their reports.

“The Administrators are not privy to the decisions/actions taken by the elected body of the office bearers while managing the affairs of the HCA…” the judges said.

They said no decision or policy can be implemented without the consultation of the Administrators. “It is further clarified that the Hon. Secretary or the Executive Committee shall not take any policy decision without consultation of the Administrators,” the Administrators had stated in a letter on April 1.

To their surprise, the Apex Council have been taking decisions without the approval of the Administrators.