Court extends judicial custody of accused in Darya Ganj violence case

Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police and protestors clashed in the area

By Author  |  Published: 6th Jan 2020  5:20 pm
Court extends custody of accused in Darya Ganj violence case
File Photo: Police personnel douse fire after agitators turned violent and torched a car parked outside the DCP's office at Daryaganj during their demonstration against CAA in Delhi.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till January 18 the judicial custody of 15 accused who were arrested after a protest in Darya Ganj area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent mid-December last year.

The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20 after police and protesters clashed in the area. All the accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

The accused were produced before the court today through video-conferencing at the end of their remand period.

The court will hear their bail petition tomorrow. It was earlier scheduled to pronounce the verdict on the bail petition on December 28 but later slated the hearing to tomorrow after seeking certain clarification in the matter.

It had directed the Delhi Police’s Investigating officer (IO) to examine the CCTV footage and produce its grabs. It also directed the police to verify the address of the accused by tomorrow.