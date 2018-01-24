Court grants 3-day custody of Chakravarthi Raju

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A special court for CBI cases here on Tuesday granted three-day custody of former CMD GS Chakravarthi Raju, Leo Meridian Infrastructure Projects and Hotels Limited to the CBI.

The Banking Security and Fraud unit of CBI, Bengaluru, had arrested Raju a few days ago in connection with a case related to complaints of cheating in 2015 and 2017.

According to the CBI, Raju had purchased over 100 acres of land from farmers in around Bommarasipet village near Shamirpet. He then allegedly sold some lands while key documents of other lands were mortgaged with various banks to avail loans. He was reportedly using the same documents for securing loans from banks.

The CBI booked the case against Raju, one of the owners of Leonia Resort in Shamirpet and some bank officials, based on a complaint lodged by bank authorities. The CBI officials took custody of Raju from Chanchalguda prisons in the morning.