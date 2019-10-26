Court orders release of former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Justice G Sreedevi of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the release of former TV 9 CEO Ravi Prakash, who is facing criminal charges from the broadcasting company. Ravi Prakash had filed a fresh application to quash a fresh criminal case filed against him by Krishna Rao, an employee of TV5, alleging that he created fake documents. Pradhyumna Kumar Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, pointed out that the offence, according to Krishna Rao, was committed on May 6, when the accused was in jail in connection with another criminal case. He also said it was planned to hold the petitioner in jail from Dasera to Diwali and nullify the effect of an earlier bail granted in another case by the court. The judge directed the IX Metropolitan Magistrate, Cyberabad, to ensure the release of petitioner on his executing a bond for Rs 15,000 and producing two sureties. It is learnt that the wife of the petitioner had filed an independent writ petition challenging the order of remand made by the Magistrate.

Nurse staff detention held illegal

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Friday allowed a habeas corpus writ petition filed by a former nursing staff of armed forces. SD Padma complained that she was arrested following a lookout notice at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by the Armed Force Police. She pointed out that in 2005, she lodged a complaint against harassment by her officers. When no action was taken, she resigned and moved to Canada. Since then she has made multiple visits to India. The armed forces pleaded that after her arrest on October 7, she joined duty on October 11 and the Habeas Corpus petition was not maintainable. Directing immediate release, the Bench declared detention to be illegal.

Tahsildar’s told to explain

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao on Friday directed the Tahsildar of Lingalaghanpur mandal, Jangoan, to file a detailed report explaining the delay in implementing the order passed by the court. The Bench was dealing with a contempt case filed by Neela Kumaraiah challenging the deliberate violation of authorities in implementing the order passed by the court last January. Earlier, the court had directed the authorities to survey and demarcate the boundaries of the petitioner’s land as requested by the petitioner. The counsel representing the authorities sought two weeks to file the report.

Contempt case closed

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao closed the contempt case filed against Deputy Commissioner Circle XII, Serilingampally. The judge was dealing with a batch of contempt cases filed by G Bagyamma and others challenging the wilful and deliberate violation of the Deputy Commissioner in implementing an order passed by the court in August 2014. Earlier, the court directed the Deputy Commissioner to consider the representation of the petitioners for grant of building permission in plots purchased by them in the HUDA-sanctioned layout within two weeks. When the counsel representing the Deputy Commissioner submitted that they had complied with the orders, the judge closed the case.

