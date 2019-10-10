Court to hear petition seeking custody of Ravi Prakash on Friday

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: A local court has posted the matter, related to the 10-day police custody of former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash, to Friday. The journalist was arrested on charges of cheating and fraudulently withdrawing huge sums from the bank accounts of ABCL and misappropriating the funds.

The police filed the custody petition in the Nampally criminal court complex to collect more information from Ravi Prakash about the case as he allegedly withdrew Rs 18 crore in the name of bonus and ex-gratia without the knowledge of the company officials.

Cases were also pending against Ravi Prakash and others at the Cyberabad’s cybercrimes police station and at the Banjara Hills police station.

