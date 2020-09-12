The masks will be offered without reserve price and the auction revenue will be donated to The Refugee Company.

New Delhi: On 28 April 2020, in the midst of the global Covid-19 lockdown, Fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp (RVDK) surprised the world with a beautiful statement of hope. At five to midnight, 29 masked models, safe in their own rooms at the hotel L’Europe in Amsterdam, appeared on their balconies in outer-worldly couture gowns with matching imaginative couture masks, waving white flags as a symbolic plea for sustainability and change.

RVDK has donated these unique and exceptional couture face-masks in aid of The Refugee Company and auction house Christie’s will stage an online charity auction, which will be open for bidding from 17-30 September. The masks will be offered without reserve price and the auction revenue will be donated to The Refugee Company. Furthermore, all 29 face masks will be on view at Christie’s Amsterdam and can be viewed by appointment weekdays from 10.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. between 17 and 30 September, 2020.

A memorable moment in time, as the first of its kind, each face mask is intricately crafted by the couture atelier of the designer and will be offered accompanied by an original framed sketch by the designer. The proceeds will go to The Refugee Company, which recently opened the first local face mask factory in The Netherlands, run by refugees.

Couture for Change is part of the Amsterdam Fashion Week, opening on 17 September at Christie’s with a dedicated pre-event allowing guests to admire the couture face-masks over a glass of champagne between 4-8 p.m.