COVA organises ‘Annual Display’ in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Confederation of Voluntary Association (COVA) is organizing B M Kutty Memorial 15th Annual Display of Project Works on Social Issues by school students from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm at Anmol Function Hall, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta on Tuesday.

B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Education, Government of Telangana is expected to inaugurate the project works display program and actor Amala Akkineni is Chief Guest for the inaugural function.

Former Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India, K R Venugopal will be the chief guest for the valedictory function and Magsaysay Awardee, Dr Sandeep Panday is guest of honour.

About 350 Students from 45 schools have successfully undertaken project works on 5 social issues this year on the topics of Water Conservation: Issues and Need; Heritage: Practices for Protection and Conservation around the World; Genius with Junk: Creating Beauty or Utility out of Waste; Life in Prison: Impact on Inmates and their Families. Life of a Farmer: Challenges and Remedies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .