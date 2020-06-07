COVA provides financial aid to 26 families in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Confederation of Voluntary Associations (COVA), a Hyderabad-based organisation provided financial assistance to 26 families to restart their businesses affected due to the lockdown.

Mazher Hussain, Executive Director, COVA in a press release stated that the families during the lockdown had exhausted their savings and the working capital of their businesses. Hence they could not restart their business like vegetable trade, fruit trade, flower business etc.

“We identified around 26 persons and helped them by providing financial assistance between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to each family. Using the money they will get back to their business and earn their livelihood,” said Mazher Hussain.

