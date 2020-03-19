COVD-19: Indian students stuck in Philippines

By | Published: 1:22 am

Washington: Hundreds of distressed Indian students, stuck in the Philippines, are seeking help through video messages as they are unable to fly back home due to the travel curbs imposed by India to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to friends and relatives of some of these students in the US.

The Indian government on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect. In a video message by one of these students Akhil Bala Nair, around 200 Indian students had booked their flight tickets for India in the next few days. But all of them were cancelled due to the new policy.

Most of the students, she said, had booked their flights for March 17 and the rest were schedule to travel to India on March 19 and 20. But the flights were cancelled and scores of Indian students were now stuck at the airport in Manila, Nair said in the video message sent to Prem Bhandari, head of the Jaipur Foot USA.

“It is need of the hour that the Indian government send a plane to bring these Indian students back home,” Bhandari said. According to these students, some 100 of them have been at the airport since Tuesday.

Philippine officials initially asked foreign travellers, including tourists, to leave Luzon within 72 hours because all flights from the region would eventually be suspended. An inter-agency group dealing with the health crisis, however, said the deadline had been lifted and foreigners could leave Luzon anytime.