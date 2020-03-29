COVID-19: 1,000 from TS, AP attended religious event in New Delhi

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Hyderabad: The State police along with the health authorities are trying to identify and contact all the persons who had gone to New Delhi to attend a religious meeting. The move follows the death of a person from the city due to coronavirus.

According to sources, around 1,000 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had gone to attend a religious congregation in New Delhi between March 15 and 17. The group started arriving back in the city from March 18 onwards.

The group from Telangana during their stay in Delhi had interacted with several persons who had visited Malaysia in the month of February to attend a religious program, the sources said.

The police along with the health officials had visited the office of a religious group in the western part of the city and enquired about the persons who had gone to Delhi for the programme.

On Sunday, the police personnel along with the health officials had collected details of several persons who had gone to Delhi and started contacting them. They were asked to come for screening at designated hospitals in the State. Few of the persons had informed the authorities they were having cold and fever for last three to four days, sources said.

