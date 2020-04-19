COVID-19: 1,063 new cases in 24 hours, total tally at 15,707

By | Published: 10:45 am

New Delhi: With 1,063 new cases in 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday reached 15,707 including foreign nationals, with 12,969 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said in a morning update.

“A total of 2,230 patients have been cured and discharged, while the death toll stood at 507,” the Ministry said. On Saturday morning there were at least 11,906 active cases.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with total number of positive cases rising to 3,323, followed by Delhi with 1867, Tamil Nadu 1,323 and Madhya Pradesh 1,355, according to the Ministry data.