Covid-19: 127 new cases, six deaths in Telangana on Thursday

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: There were 127 new positive local cases reported in Telangana on Thursday, apart from six fatalities.

This took the total number of positive cases in the State so far to 3,147. District wise, on Thursday, GHMC had 110 cases, while Adilabad reported seven, Ranga Reddy six, Medchal two and Sangareddy and Khammam reported one each.

The total discharges so far were 1,587 with 31 discharges on Thursday, while the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the State crossed 100, reaching 105. The number of positive patients currently undergoing treatment in the hospitals is 1,455.

