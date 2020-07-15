Covid-19: 1,597 new cases, eleven deaths in Telangana on Wednesday

By | Published: 10:33 pm 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,597 new Covid-19 cases and 11 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the toll so far to 386 and the cumulative positive cases to 39,342. In the last 24 hours, health authorities conducted tests on 13,642 samples, out of which 12,045 tested negative.

On Wednesday, authorities also discharged 1159 persons, which has taken the overall number of recoveries to 25,999 and the number of active cases to 12,958.

The areas under GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal continued to remain the top three districts with a large load of Covid-19 positive cases. As many as 796 persons from areas under GHMC, 212 from Rangareddy and 115 persons from Medchal have tested positive on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 positive cases from other districts include 73 from Sangareddy, 58 from Nalgonda, 44 from Warangal Urban, 41 from Karimnagar, 27 from Siddipet, 26 from Mancherial, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 20 from Peddapally, 18 from Medak, 14 from Suryapet, 13 cases each from Yadadri, Nizamabad, eight from Jangaon, seven from Kothagudem, six each from Khammam and Siricilla, five cases each from Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Nagarkurnool, four each from Mulugu, Gadwal and one case from Adilabad.

Overall, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, State health authorities have tested 2,08,666 samples, out of which 1,69,324 samples have tested negative while 39,342 have tested positive.

