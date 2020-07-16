Covid-19: 1676 new cases, 10 deaths in Telangana on Thursday

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: There were 1,676 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the State on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases to 41,018.

According to the daily Covid-19 bulletin from the State Health Department, there were 1,296 persons who were discharged on Thursday, taking the number of total discharged cases to 27,295. The total Covid toll in the State, with Thursday’s 10 deaths had risen to 396. District-wise, the GHMC area had 788 cases on Thursday while Rangareddy had 224 and Medchal 160.

Meanwhile, 14,027 samples were tested on Thursday, with the total number of samples tested so far now reaching 2,22,693. The tests per million population was 5,350 with the percentage of positive cases from the tested samples being 18.85 percent.

There were 15,389 vacant beds out of a total capacity of 17,081 beds.

