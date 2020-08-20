Covid-19: 1724 new cases and 10 fatalities in Telanagana

By | Published: 9:16 am 9:18 am

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,724 new Covid-19 infections and 10 fatalities on Wednesday taking the overall toll to 729 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 97,424. The total active cases as on Wednesday night in the State is 21,509.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, as many as 1,195 persons in the State have recovered, which pushed the overall number of recoveries in the State to 75,186 with a recovery rate of 77.17 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is 73.64 per cent. According to the health bulletin, the mortality rate in the State is 0.74 per cent while the countrywide figure is 1.91 per cent.

Out of the 21,509 active Covid positive patients, as many as 15, 076 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,433 positive cases are in institutional care.

The health authorities have conducted 23, 841 Covid-19 tests till Wednesday and test results of 968 more swab samples are pending.

So far, 8, 21,311 swab samples have been tested in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 97, 424 have tested positive and 75,186 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from districts include 17 from Adilabad, 27 from Bhadradri, 395 from areas under GHMC, 35 from Jagtiyal, 13 from Jangaon, seven from Bhupalapally, 37 from Gadwal, 32 from Kamareddy, 101 from Karimnagar, 42 from Khammam, seven from Komarambheem Asifabad, 32 from Mahabubnagar, 28 from Mahabubabad, 45 from Mancherial, 34 from Medak, 105 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 11 Mulugu, 22 from Nagarkurnool, 67 from Nalgonda, nine from Narayanpet, 23 from Nirmal, 61 from Nizamabad, 43 from Peddapally, 37 from Siricilla, 169 from Rangareddy, 45 from Sangareddy, 61 from Siddipet, 44 from Suryapet, 14 from Vikarabad, 28 from Wanaparthy, 32 from Warangal Rural, 91 from Warangal Urban and 10 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

