Covid-19: 206 new cases, 10 deaths in Telangana on Saturday

Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The sharp rise in number of Covid-19 cases and related fatalities in Telangana is continuing, with 206 new cases and 10 deaths reported on Saturday.

The day, which saw the daily reportage crossing 200 for the first time, saw 152 cases from the GHMC limits alone, while Rangareddy district reported 10 cases and Medchal reported 18 among others.

The number of deaths, with Saturday’s 10, has now gone up to 123, while the total number of cases so far in the State has reached 3,496. On the positive side, 83 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 1,710. There are 1,663 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals as of now.

