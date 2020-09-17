Covid-19: 2159 positive cases and 9 fatalities in Telangana

A total of 2,108 persons have recovered by Wednesday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,33,555 with a recovery rate of 80.94 per cent.

By | City Bureau | Published: 9:58 am 9:59 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,159 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 1005 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1,65,003. As on Wednesday, the total active Covid-19 cases in Telangana were 30,443.

A total of 2,108 persons have recovered by Wednesday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,33,555 with a recovery rate of 80.94 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 78.59 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the health authorities conducted 53,094 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 1,032 samples are awaited. Overall, so far authorities have conducted 23,29,316 Covid-19 tests in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 1,65,003 have tested positive and 1,33,555 persons have recovered.

Out of 30,443 active cases, as many as 23,674 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,769 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 20 from Adilabad, 60 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 318 from areas under GHMC, 45 from Jagtiyal, 35 from Jangaon, 22 from Bhupalapally, 18 from Gadwal, 49 from Kamareddy, 127 from Karimnagar, 77 from Khammam, 13 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 24 from Mahabubnagar, 84 from Mahabubabad, 33 from Mancherial, 34 from Medak, 121 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 Mulugu, 27 from Nagarkurnool, 141 from Nalgonda, 14 from Narayanpet, 29 from Nirmal, 84 from Nizamabad, 47 from Peddapally, 53 from Siricilla, 176 from Rangareddy, 64 from Sangareddy, 132 each from Siddipet, 66 from Suryapet, 22 from Vikarabad, 23 from Wanaparthy, 39 from Warangal Rural, 98 from Warangal Urban and 46 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .