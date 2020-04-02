Covid-19: 27 more test positive in Telangana on Thursday

By | Published: 9:37 pm 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi continued to drive the number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana on Thursday as well. According to health officials, 27 more people, who were part of the religious congregation, tested positive for the coronavirus.

On a brighter note, three coronavirus positive patients had completely recovered and were discharged on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Telangana had now shot up to 154, out of which 17 patients had recovered and were discharged, while nine persons, all from the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, died. At present, there were 128 active Covid-19 positive patients who were undergoing treatment at various government hospitals.

In the last 48 hours, the State witnessed 57 persons testing positive for Covid-19. All the persons who tested positive were those who participated in the Jamaat meeting and their family members, the primary contacts of the Covid-19 positive persons.

The number of fatalities too witnessed a sharp upward trend in the State. It was on March 29 that the State health officials announced the first Covid-19 related death in Telangana, when a 74-year-old person from Khairatabad died in a private hospital. Since then, nine persons, all from the Jamaat cluster, died in different government and private hospitals in Hyderabad and other districts.

On Tuesday, 15 persons had tested positive for coronavirus while on Wednesday, the number rose to 30 persons and on Thursday, 27 more tested positive for Covid-19. Overall, in the last three days, 72 persons including those who have travelled to New Delhi and their close contacts have tested positive.

Telangana releases Rs 370 crore to fight virus

The State government on Thursday released Rs 370 crore to the Special Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, to meet the expenditure to contain coronavirus under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

As per the order issued by the Revenue Department, the Union Home Affairs (Disaster Management Division) issued a certain list of items and norms for assistance from SDRF in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Later, the State Health Department requested for release of Rs 370 crore to meet the corona expenditure, following which, the Finance Department issued a BRO for Rs 383.75 crore.

The expenditure shall be debited under seven categories such as Relief on Account of Natural Calamities, General, Other Expenses, State Sector Schemes, Covid-19 Pandemic, Other Charges and Other expenditures.

