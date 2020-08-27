Covid-19: 2795 positives and 8 fatalities in Telangana on Wednesday

By | Published: 9:41 am

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 2,795 new Covid-19 infections and eight fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the overall toll to 788 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,14,483. The total active cases as on Wednesday night in the State was 27, 600.

Continuing its efforts to ramp-up testing, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the state health authorities conducted 60,386 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 1, 075 samples are awaited.

A total of 872 persons have recovered by Wednesday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 86,095 with a recovery rate of 75.2 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 76.28 per cent.

So far, cumulatively 11,42, 480 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 1,14,483 have tested positive and 86,095 persons have recovered.

Out of the 27, 600 active Covid positive patients, as many as 20,866 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,734 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from districts include 31 from Adilabad, 72 from Bhadradri, 449 from areas under GHMC, 89 from Jagtiyal, 42 from Jangaon, 26 from Bupalapally, 31 from Gadwal, 55 from Kamareddy, 136 from Karimnagar, 152 from Khammam, 17 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 45 from Mahabubnagar, 102 from Mahabubabad, 106 from Mancherial, 41 from Medak, 113 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 26 Mulugu, 40 from Nagarkurnool, 164 from Nalgonda, 24 from Narayanpet, 25 from Nirmal, 112 from Nizamabad, 77 from Peddapally, 32 from Siricilla, 268 from Rangareddy, 34 from Sangareddy, 113 from Siddipet, 86 from Suryapet, 27 from Vikarabad, 55 from Wanaparthy, 34 from Warangal Rural, 132 from Warangal Urban and 39 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

