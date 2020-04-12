COVID-19: 28 new cases, 2 deaths reported in Telangana on Sunday

By | Published: 10:16 pm

Hyderabad: The health authorities on Sunday reported 28 more Covid-19 positive cases and two deaths, taking the overall number of coronavirus positive cases to 531, in Telangana.

Presently, there are 412 active COVID-19 patients admitted to various government hospitals while the number of fatalities stood at 16. Seven positive patients who have recovered were discharged today and with this, the number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital on recovery went up to 103.

For the last four-days, Coronavirus cases in Telangana have remained steady with no sharp increase. On Thursday, the authorities reported 18 positive cases while on Friday and Saturday, 16 persons each had tested positive.

Health officials said that donor blood is being made available at all the government blood banks issued through Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) for emergency requirement.

Uninterrupted services are also being provided at all maternity hospitals for pregnant women and the 108 emergency ambulance services can be sought at all times for health related emergencies, officials said.

Health Minister, Eatala Rajender said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is reviewing the coronavirus developments on a daily basis. The health officials have so far identified 202 hotspots across the State.

