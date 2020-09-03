Covid-19: 2,817 new cases and 10 fatalities in Telangana

A total of 2,611 persons have recovered on Wednesday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,00,013 with a recovery rate of 74.9 per cent.

By | City Bureau | Published: 9:38 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,817 new Covid-19 infections and ten fatalities on Wednesday, taking the overall toll to 856 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1,33,406. As on Wednesday, the total active Covid-19 cases in TS were 32,537.

A total of 2,611 persons have recovered on Wednesday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,00,013 with a recovery rate of 74.9 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 77.09 per cent.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the health authorities conducted 59,711 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 2,537 samples are awaited. Overall, so far authorities have conducted 15,42,978 Covid-19 tests in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 1,33,406 have tested positive and 1,00,013 persons have recovered.

A total of 25,293 Covid-19 positive patients, out of 32,537 active cases, were under home isolation across the State while 7,244 positive cases were in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 36 from Adilabad, 89 from Bhadradri, 452 from areas under GHMC, 88 from Jagtiyal, 41 from Jangaon, 26 from Bhupalapally, 33 from Gadwal, 62 from Kamareddy, 164 from Karimnagar, 157 from Khammam, 19 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 42 from Mahabubnagar, 62 from Mahabubabad, 71 from Mancherial, 35 from Medak, 129 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 Mulugu, 41 from Nagarkurnool, 157 from Nalgonda, 21 from Narayanpet, 16 from Nirmal, 97 from Nizamabad, 75 from Peddapally, 53 from Siricilla, 216 from Rangareddy, 76 from Sangareddy, 120 each from Siddipet, 116 from Suryapet, 27 from Vikarabad, 45 from Wanaparthy, 46 from Warangal Rural, 114 from Warangal Urban and 73 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .