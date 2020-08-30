Covid-19: 2924 positive cases and 10 fatalities in Telangana

Between Friday and Saturday, the health authorities conducted 61,148 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 1,801 samples are awaited.

By | Published: 9:39 am 9:41 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,924 new Covid-19 infections and ten fatalities on Saturday, pushing the overall toll to 818 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,23,090. The total active cases as on Saturday night in the State was 31,284.

Between Friday and Saturday, the health authorities conducted 61,148 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 1,801 samples are awaited. A total of 1,638 persons have recovered by Saturday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 90,988 with a recovery rate of 73.9 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 76.63 per cent.

Overall, so far authorities have conducted 13,27,791 Covid-19 tests in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 1,23,090 have tested positive and 90,988 persons have recovered.

Out of the 31,284 active Covid positive patients, as many as 24,176 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 7,108 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 36 from Adilabad, 88 from Bhadradri, 461 from areas under GHMC, 92 from Jagtiyal, 46 from Jangaon, 24 from Bhupalapally, 35 from Gadwal, 56 from Kamareddy, 172 from Karimnagar, 181 from Khammam, 10 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 58 from Mahabubnagar, 80 from Mahabubabad, 91 from Mancherial, 45 from Medak, 153 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 34 Mulugu, 51 from Nagarkurnool, 171 from Nalgonda, 13 from Narayanpet, 33 from Nirmal, 140 from Nizamabad, 83 from Peddapally, 55 from Siricilla, 213 from Rangareddy, 44 from Sangareddy, 97 from Siddipet, 118 from Suryapet, 15 from Vikarabad, 46 from Wanaparthy, 17 from Warangal Rural, 102 from Warangal Urban and 64 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .