Covid-19: 31 new cases reported in Telangana on Saturday

Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 31 new Covid-19 positive cases that included 30 cases from GHMC areas and one migrant, were reported in Telangana on Saturday. With this, the total positive cases reported in the State rose to 1,163.

On Saturday, health authorities discharged 24 patients on recovery taking the total cases discharged in the State so far to 751. As on today, there are 382 active cases undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

