COVID-19: 32 persons self-reported, 19 admitted to isolation in Telangana 

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Persons with history of international travel continue to self-report and get admitted to State-run hospitals following the coronavirus outbreak. On Saturday, 32 persons self-reported to these hospitals out of which 19 persons have been admitted to hospital isolation while the rest of 13 persons are under home isolation.

Authorities collected samples of all the 19 persons who were admitted and sent them for COVID-19 diagnosis. Of these, already five persons have tested negative while results of 14 persons are expected on Sunday.

So far, since the outbreak of coronavirus, 247 patients have been kept in hospital isolation out of which 232 persons have tested negative and one person has tested positive.

Those who have tested negative have been discharged and are being tracked by the health authorities. The health authorities have kept 429 persons under home isolation and are monitoring them through the surveillance teams.

