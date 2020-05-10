Covid-19: 33 new cases in Telangana on Sunday

By | Published: 7:59 pm 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: Health officials on Sunday reported 33 coronavirus positive cases, taking the overall number of cases to 1196 in Telangana.

Of the new cases detected, 26 positive cases are from Hyderabad while the rest seven persons are migrants who arrived here from other States.

While there were no fresh discharges and deaths on Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 positive persons who have recovered and discharged from Gandhi Hospital is 751 while the total number of fatalities is 30. At present, there are 415 active cases of Covid-19 who are admitted to Gandhi Hospital and are receiving treatment.

