Covid-19: 352 new cases in Telangana on Thursday

By | Published: 9:56 pm 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 352 Covid-19 positive cases and three fatalities were reported in Telangana on Thursday. Meanwhile,230 patients who were undergoing treatment on recovery were discharged today.

According to the bulletin released by the health department, GHMC areas reported 302 cases.

The sudden surge in cases had the total Covid-19 cases in the State going to 6,027 and the fatalities to 195.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .