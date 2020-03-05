COVID-19: 4 IAS officers requested to oversee preparedness in Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The State Health Department requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to allocate four senior IAS officers to oversee the preparedness to prevent COVID-19 in Telangana.

The officers will head four committees — Hospital Management, Surveillance, IEC (Information, Education and Communication), Training and Development, and Procurement – which were formed to execute large-scale preventive measures.

The idea is to decentralise the task for efficient implementation. “We urged the Chief Minister to allocate four senior IAS officers who will head these committees and implement efforts to contain COVID-19,” Health Minister Etela Rajender said.

The Health Minister will chair the special Command and Control Centre which will be set up at the office of Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Koti. The Control Centre will coordinate all the efforts of the State government to get a grip over the coronavirus threat.

45 persons discharged from Gandhi Hospital

On Wednesday, 45 persons who tested negative for the COVID-19, were discharged from Gandhi Hospital. The health officials also collected samples of 20 more persons, who travelled to countries affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, due to COVID-19 positive and suspected cases at Gandhi Hospital, patients with general ailments started avoiding its outpatient services. Officials urged people to visit the hospital and utilise its services as coronavirus was not an airborne disease.

