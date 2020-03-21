COVID-19: 40 foreign returnees quarantined in Ranga Reddy

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy district administration has kept 40 people, who came from abroad, under quarantine.

Addressing a press conference along with Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, Collector Amoy Kumar said elaborate arrangements were made to keep those, who are arriving from foreign countries, under quarantine.

Forty-eight medical teams have been constituted to control the spread of COVID-19 and necessary steps were also taken to organise sensitisation programmes in 357 municipal wards and 560 gram panchayats in the district to create awareness about the virus.

