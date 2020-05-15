Covid-19: 40 more test positive, 13 discharged in Telangana on Friday

By | Published: 9:18 pm 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: The health department on Friday reported 40 coronavirus positive cases of which 33 cases were from areas under GHMC while the remaining seven persons were migrants.

As many as 13 Covid-19 positive patients who have recovered were also discharged from Gandhi Hospital on Friday taking the total number of discharges to 959. At present, the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Telangana is close to 66 per cent.

With today’s cases, the total number of coronavirus patients in the State has reached 1454 while the number of persons who have died due to Covid-19 remained at 34.

The Covid-19 patients discharged today were from Hyderabad, Vikarabad and Asifabad. According to health officials, as on Friday, 44 migrants, who came back to Telangana from other parts of the country, have tested positive.

In the last 14 days not a single coronavirus positive case has been reported in 26 districts of Telangana including Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Asifabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Warangal Urban, Jangaon, Gadwal and Nirmal.

