Covid-19: 40 test positive in Telangana on Tuesday

Published: 9:42 pm 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: Health officials on Tuesday reported 40 more Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 404.

Presently, 348 active coronavirus patients were admitted to government hospitals while of the total cases reported so far, there have been 11 fatalities and 45 Covid-19 positive patients who recovered were discharged. Health officials said all the 40 persons who tested positive on Tuesday were those who had either returned to the State after participating in the religious meet at Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi or their close relatives. In the last five days, Telangana has reported 277 coronavirus positive cases.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported on March 2, Hyderabad district continued to report the largest number of coronavirus cases in Telangana. Out of the 404 Covid-19 positive cases, Hyderabad reported 171 cases so far, which was 42 per cent of the total cases in the State. In the city, 21 persons were discharged while the remaining 150 coronavirus persons are undergoing treatment.

The second largest district, in terms of number of positive Covid-19 cases is Nizamabad with 36 cases, which is below 10 per cent of the overall number of cases of coronavirus during this outbreak.

So far, Warangal (Urban) has reported 24 positive cases out of which one Covid-19 positive patient has recovered and was discharged while rest of the 23 are active coronavirus cases.

