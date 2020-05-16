Covid-19: 55 new cases reported in Telangana on May 16

By | Published: 10:13 pm 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 55 new Covid-19 positive cases including 44 cases from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas, were reported in Telangana on Saturday. While eight migrants tested positive, two cases were reported from Sanga Reddy and one from Ranga Reddy district.

Twelve persons who were cured have been discharged from hospital on Saturday taking the total cured and discharged numbers in the State to 971.

With the new cases, the total Covid-19 positive cases reported in Telangana stood at 1,509.

