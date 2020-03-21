COVID-19: 60% staff work from home in Hyderabad IT firms

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: With the constant rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases, many IT companies in Hyderabad are providing work from home option to majority of their employees. According to industry sources, on an average about 50-60 per cent of the employees of an IT company have been told to work from home. And the remaining employees are those who work on mission critical projects or work in departments like finance, security and/or facilities who need to come to office to do their jobs.

While the Telangana government has left the choice of giving work from home option to employees to the discretion of the company concerned, it has also issued guidelines to companies if the employees need to come to office. “We are seeing that about 60 per cent of employees are being given the work from home option and remaining 40 per cent are those who work on offshore data centre projects which need the employee to come to office,” Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and Industries department told Telangana Today.

“We have been advising our members to allow those job roles that can be done from home to be given the WFH option. And we are seeing that while some companies are able to give 90 per cent of their employees work from home option, some are giving it to only 30 per cent of their employees. So on an average, 40-50 per cent of the employees are being given work from home option,” said Murali Bollu, president, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea).

He also added that while many multinationals and large corporates are able to follow the advisory, there are some medium and small IT companies that are unable to give the work from home option as either they cannot afford the resources or because they deal with critical data which needs to be safeguarded in their offices.

Some IT companies are also looking at rotational work from home to their employees so that the business continuity is not impacted. “We need to maintain the balance while giving the work from home option to employees, so we are actually giving it on a rotational basis. We are splitting the employees into two or three groups and then giving work from home each group each week. This way we are able to complete projects on time and maintain continuity,” said a head of a leading IT company in Hyderabad.

For those employees that cannot be given work from home option, some companies are maintaining hygiene by providing sanitizers and cleaning the office premises, and doing temperature screening on a regular basis. “All companies are maintaining standards and are trying their level best to make the process of work from home as well as working in office as smooth as possible,” said Srikanth Srinivasan, senior director, Nasscom.

