COVID-19: 8,212 flyers screened so far at Shamshabad airport

Hyderabad: Since the launch of the thermal screening of international passengers following the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, the surveillance teams of State health wing have so far screened 8,212 travellers at Shamshabad airport. Of them, nearly 185 passengers, who had no symptoms but a travel history to China, were advised to remain under home quarantine for 28 days.

So far, the health officials collected swab samples of 85 persons, who had slight fever and cold and had travelled to China. All of them have tested negative and were discharged from Gandhi and Fever Hospital. However, the health officials have advised the discharged persons to remain under home quarantine for 28 days.

At present, two persons are admitted to Gandhi Hospital, and health officials have collected their swab samples for conducting 2019-nCoV diagnostic tests at the hospital. The results are expected to arrive on Friday.

Initially, the officials had made arrangements to take up thermal screening only for travellers from China, but following the spread of COVID-19 to other South Asian countries, the authorities are now conducting thermal screening to flyers arriving from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, besides China and Hong Kong.

The State helpline number (040-24651119), aimed at providing vital information and guidance to the general public and travellers to China, has so far received 368 calls.

