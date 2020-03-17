Covid-19 affects navami celebrations in Bhadradri

By | Published: 11:36 pm 11:39 pm

Khammam: Covid-19, which wreaked havoc all over the world and shutdown cities, has also affected the celestial wedding of Lord Rama as part of Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Bhadradri.

This year, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama will be celebrated without the participation of devotees. The government decided to impose restrictions on public attendance and the celebrations would be confined to the premises of Sri Seeta Ramachandraswamy Temple. Usually the celebrations take place at Mithila Stadium amid huge gathering of devotees.

Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, speaking to the press here on Tuesday, said the decision to restrict public attendance in the celebrations was taken as a measure to prevent spread of Covid-19.

Money paid towards tickets sold online for Sri Rama Navami would be returned to the devotees, he said while appealing to the public to cooperate with the State government in containing the virus. He also urged public not to throng churches and masjids but pray at home.

Later at a review meeting with district officials, Ajay Kumar directed the officials not to permit any rallies and public gatherings until March 31. No bookings at function halls has to be allowed and municipal officials have to responsibility in this connection.

The district level officials have to maintain effective coordination with mandal level officials in controlling corona virus from spreading. Sanitary face masks have to be distributed to petty traders, fruit and vegetable sellers, he directed.

Ajay Kumar directed the TSRTC Regional Manager to take steps providing one sanitiser in each bus operated in the district. Bus services to metro cities have to be stopped with immediate effect and special buses planned for Sri Rama Navami have to cancelled.

Those who returned from foreign countries have to undergo medical tests and even if they test negative, they have to stay indoors for at least 14 days. Public should travel outside their places only if it was most important and otherwise cancel all their travel plans, he suggested.

ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor G Papalal, District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayathi and others were present.

