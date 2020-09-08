COVID-19: AP reports 11,691 discharges, adds 10,601 fresh cases

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Amaravati: For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh saw more number of coronavirus patients getting cured than the addition of new cases, though the 10,000-plus positives daily has become a regularity.

In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 11,691 COVID-19 patients got discharged from hospitals in the state upon recovering from the infection while 10,601 fresh cases increased the overall tally to 5,17,094.

The number of active cases dropped further to 96,769 after a total of 4,15,765 patients got cured so far and another 4,560 died, including 73 in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

A record 70,993 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the state’s gross to 42.37 lakh, with a positivity rate of 12.20 per cent.

The recovery rate further improved to 80.40 per cent and the mortality rate fell marginally to 0.88 per cent from 0.89 per cent.

On Tuesday, five districts reported new cases in excess of 1,000 each with Prakasam topping with 1,457, followed by East Godavari with 1,426.

Prakasam district crossed the 30,000 total cases mark and now has the highest number of 14,570 active cases in the state, ahead of East Godavari (13,561).

Vizianagaram district, which was the last of 13 districts in the state to enter the Covid-19 chart where the first case was reported on May 7, crossed the 25,000 mark and now has 9,085 active cases.

