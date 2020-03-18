COVID-19: Areas around Karimnagar Collectorate locked down

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Karimnagar: The detection of coronavirus disease infection in Karimnagar has forced the district administration to initiate drastic measures like asking people not to move out of their homes in the radius of three kilometres of the district collectorate. The authorities have also asked business establishments, other than those selling essential commodities, to close down for sometime.

Authorities would be sending about 100 medical teams to take up house-to-house medical examinations of all inmates, the BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar told newsmen here on Wednesday evening.

Speaking to media after a review meeting held with the Collector and the Commissioner of Police, Kamalakar said an Indonesia national who visited Karimnagar tested positive for COVID-19 disease.

A group of 13 Indonesians had come to Karimnagar to attend a religious meeting. While one of them tested positive, others have also been quarantined in Hyderabad and subjected to confirmatory tests. The results would be known tomorrow, the minister said.

In view of the COVID-19 positive case, the minister said it had now been established about the coronavirus affliction in Karimnagar. He advised people to cut down all non-essential travel. People should not visit religious places for the next three or four days and only those taking examinations should come out of their homes.

Appealing to people to cooperate with officials, the minister said the group of Indonesians were known to have moved around collectorate office areas for 48 hours. Hence it was imperative that all precautions be taken. The authorities reminded people that only with effective social distancing and isolation, the spread of COVID-19 could be contained.

