Covid-19: Army to close roads in Bolaram, Trimulgherry

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Local Military Authority here is closing roads in the Secunderabad Military Station area to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In an official note here, officials said ‘to contain the heavy spread of Covid-19, coupled with concerns of safety of all personal including civilians, the competent authority has sanctioned the closure of the road in the military establishment of Bolarum and Trimulgherry effective from 6 am of July 18 to 11 pm of July 28.

“Ambulances or emergency medical cases will be permitted with proper checks and verification. The citizens are requested to cooperate with military authorities to contain the spread of the pandemic,” the LMA said in the note.

