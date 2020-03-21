COVID-19: Asaduddin Owaisi to go live on Sunday

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will address the public through social media accounts on the occasion of ‘Shab-e-Meraj’, the night of ascent, on Sunday.

“In order to prevent large gatherings, we have decided not to organise the Jalsa this year. Instead, I’ll be speaking live tomorrow to mark the auspicious night” he tweeted on Saturday.

Following an appeal by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Muslim religious scholars, the programme related to Shab-e-Meraj gatherings and programmes have been cancelled by the organisers.

