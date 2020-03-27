Covid-19 battle: Control room to be opened in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Commissionerate police set up a control room to battle coronavirus and to monitor the lockdown.

The control room would keep a watch on businessmen who sell essential commodities and check if they jacked up prices.

People could inform blackmarketing or hoarding through the control room . Government gave permission to sell essential commodities from 6 am to 7 pm but in some places businessmen were selling vegetable and essential commodities on higher rates. This prompted the authoriteis toessential commodities The control room numbers are 08462-226090 and 94906 18029.

