COVID-19: Boeing in wait and watch mode

Hyderabad: The US-based aerospace company Boeing said that though it had not seen any aircraft deferment from airlines yet due to coronavirus outbreak, the largest aircraft manufacturer was in talks with airlines on a case-to-case basis to understand their needs and circumstances.

Darren Hulst, senior managing director, Market Analysis & Sales Support, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told Telangana Today, “We haven’t seen any deferment yet. We think some point in time, we got to physically travel to take the airplane (to the customer) and the travel restrictions will impact the ability to take the airplane. We don’t see huge shifts in deliveries but small.”

Estimates show that China, which used to see 15,000 departures a day during normal operations, has witnessed 80 per cent decline operating at 3,000 departures a day. In other Asia Pacific markets, the departure numbers have come down from 5,000 to 2,500.

As the virus cases spread to Europe and North America, airlines will start taking action in terms of cutting capacities. Other markets may not see decline at the magnitude of what China has seen, but based on the demand, other markets will stay impacted. The overall impact on aviation could be spread for 6-7 months, he added.

India’s potential

Hulst said, “Despite global turbulences, the aviation sector has shown resilience in the past. India is the fastest growing large economy in the world, surpassing China. Over the next five years, India is expected to continue to grow that advantage over other Asia Pacific economies, China and rest of the world. In the year 2000, there were over 100 commercial airplanes flying in the Indian market, which has now grown to 600 airplanes.”

Boeing recently delivered first Dreamliner 787-9 out of an order of six to Vistara. Hulst adds, “We are talking to all the airline operators in India for 787 aircraft because of the flexibility and the long-haul it offers. Several airlines globally have gone for this aircraft already. The airlines in India are seeing how the aircraft fits into their next stage of growth plans. We are also seeing some demand for 737 aircraft. In the long term, one of the biggest markets could be for 777X, a long-range, wide-body, twin-engine aircraft, which could replace the biggest aircraft that operate today, with a passenger capacity of 400 or so.”

