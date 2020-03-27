Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 12 

By | Published: 8:29 pm 10:19 pm

Amaravati: A man who came in contact with a coronavirus afflicted patient in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for the infection on Friday, the State government said.

With this the total number of coronavirus cases in the State has risen to 12, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin. The person came in contact with the coronavirus patient on March 17 and developed symptoms. He was kept in isolation four days later and on Friday his blood sample tested positive for the virus.

Visakhapatnam now has four coronavirus cases, the highest in the state, followed by three in Vijayawada. Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Chittoor and Rajamahendravaram recorded one positive case each.

Meanwhile, health and police authorities are busy tracking the persons who came in contact with the coronavirus patient in Guntur. The patient had taken part in a couple of prayer meetings upon his return from Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi.

Officials said they fear he might have communicated the disease to his contacts and accordingly started the tracking.

“We have identified about four persons who came in contact with the coronavirus patient and sending them for quarantine,” health officials said.