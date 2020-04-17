COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbs to 1,707; death toll rises to 42: Authorities

By | Published: 10:04 pm

New Delhi: The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 1,080 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations, the same as on Wednesday.

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,640, including 38 deaths.

With four more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 42.

Out of the total cases, 72 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.